Xbox One X 'Project Scorpio' edition is now available for pre-order

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is available for a limited release only. Twitter/@XboxUK

Avid gamers can now pre-order the Xbox One X, which was first unveiled by Microsoft last June, as well as the special collector's edition of the product, called "Project Scorpio."

Actually, according to a tweet posted by Microsoft's corporate vice president of Xbox and Windows gaming, Mike Ybarra, the Xbox One X console available right now is the "Project Scorpio" itself, since they are virtually the same aside from the words "Project Scorpio" emblazoned on both the console and the controller, and the inclusion of the exclusive vertical stand. The price is also the same, so fans have nothing to worry about.

The console went live for pre-order during the Gamescom live stream, as confirmed by Microsoft. Deemed "the world's most powerful console" by Microsoft itself, it operates on "40% more power than any other console," with an "immersive true 4K gaming" experience. The Xbox One X retails for $500, and will officially be released on Nov. 7 this year.

However, fans may have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the console. Various retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, are quickly selling out, according to GameSpot, and it is not known yet if they are going to refresh their stocks soon. Also, no announcement about the pre-order of the non-Scorpio edition of the console has been made just yet.

The pre-order for Xbox One X includes a matching Xbox Wireless Controller, a one-month free Xbox Game Pass subscription, a 1 TB hard drive, an HDMI cable, power supply, and a 14-day free Xbox Live Gold membership. Also, if some players would rather wish to wait until the console becomes available in physical stores, the limited "Project Scorpio" edition would not be available anymore as it is only obtainable through pre-order.

The Xbox One X is also the "smallest console we've ever made," according to the developers, and is set to rival Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro.