Xbox One X pre-order, specs news: Console now available from third-party retailers

Xbox One X is available for pre-order. Official Website/XBOX

Following its confirmation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 3 (E3) gaming event in Los Angeles this summer, Microsoft's powerful new console Xbox One X is currently available for pre-order for those eager players who want to get hold of it on launch day. The company is making it available on its official store, as well as through a number of third-party retailers.

Under the codename Project Scorpio, Microsoft built a huge amount of hype over what was to be the most powerful game console in the market. This console made some impressive leaps forward over the company's current Xbox One S.

The Xbox One X is the only console Microsoft makes that is capable of gaming at 4K resolution, giving more detailed and smoother animations. It also enhances a selection of pre-existing titles, upgrading the display resolution and adding in graphical boons such as HDR support. Aside from these specs, the console has faster processing, which assures smoother gameplay. Its graphics memory adds speed and power to the game performance.

The basic 1 TB model of the forthcoming Xbox One X has been up for pre-orders on Microsoft's website since its Gamescom Livestream announcement in August, with online retailers confirming their own inventory. However, supplies have been unreliable, with the console quickly selling out a week after the pre-orders opened.

This Wednesday, the inventory seems to have stabilized as third-party retailers announced more pre-orders units. A number of U.S. retailers — Amazon (sold out), Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, Newegg, Target (sold out), and Walmart — are currently offering the pre-orders, but it remains unknown when will it last.

The Xbox One X will launch worldwide on Nov. 7 — just in time for the run-up to Christmas season. The device carries a $500 price tag.