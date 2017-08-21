Xbox One X pre-order, price details: Project Scorpio edition revealed; plus easy data transfers from Xbox One

The Project Scorpio edition of the Xbox One X. Xbox/Xbox-One-X

With Xbox One comes Xbox One X, the newest version of the console that is going to hit shelves on November. Apart from the specs that are featured like easier data transfer, a special version of the Xbox One X called Project Scorpio is also set to come out.

During the pre-Gamescom Press Conference in Germany earlier, Microsoft announced that preordering the Xbox One X starts today. They also unveiled the special version of the Xbox One X, called the Project Scorpio edition, which is also up for pre-order.

The special edition of the console has a custom color with a vertical stand and the words "Project Scorpio" on the side as well as on the wireless controller. As revealed by Microsoft, the console also has a sophisticated graphic printed on it, and the box it will come in is inspired by the same design as the original Xbox. The Xbox One X offers 60 percent more memory and 40 percent more power than its predecessor, along with 4K support for ultra-high definition content.

The Xbox One X already looks great, but a feature that probably makes it even better is the ease of data transfer. Some systems tend to make data transfer a little challenging, especially if the user is simply moving from one version of the same system onto another more powerful one. Xbox engineer Mike Ybarra revealed during the conference the three things that Microsoft is doing to make data transfer from the Xbox One to the Xbox One X faster and smoother.

One of which is the supposedly very easy method of transferring the settings from the Xbox One to the One X. Users also have the chance to install some 4K content into their Xbox One X before its official release. Microsoft will also let users copy the games and apps from their home network into the One X, so there will not be any need for re-downloading from the internet. Users who have Xbox One games in their external hard drives can also play it on the console by simply plugging in the drive.

The Xbox One X will officially be launched on Nov. 7.