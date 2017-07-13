Xbox One X Pre-Order Delay Update: Console Still Awaits FCC Approval

Microsoft's latest console, the Xbox One X, is still awaiting FCC approval, causing a delay for gamers who want to order before it is officially unveiled on Nov. 7.

In the gaming world, it is normal practice to place an order even if a product's release date is months away. This is to ensure that they get their console or game right on the day that the developer makes it available to the market.

In the Xbox One X's case, gamers have been trying to get their hands on the console since it was first announced in the middle of June during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017. And although the console's preorder website is already live, interested buyers are still unable to make a purchase.

The explanation is posted right on Microsoft's official page for Xbox consoles. Beside a photo of the device is a message that reads, "This device has not been approved by the Federal Communications Commission. It is not for sale until FCC approval has been obtained." This simply means that Microsoft is still awaiting for government approval until it can release the Xbox One X to the public market.

However, Microsoft has long warned gamers about the delay. As early as June 15, the company's senior director of Product Management Albert Penello talked with Gamertag Radio about why pre-orders were not allowed.

Advertisement

Penello said, "We are a long way away from launch. So I think we wanted have a really strong E3 around talking about the product and talking about the games. We are going to do pre-orders closer to launch, I think we are going to have some fun stuff to talk about with pre-orders that we haven't talked about now."

Judging by Penello's answer, gamers can expect the Xbox One X to be available for pre-orders around a month before November. The console will then sell for the price of $499.