Xbox One X news: Now available for pre-order worldwide

A promotional photo for the upcoming gaming console from Microsoft, the Xbox One X. Facebook/xbox

Microsoft announced on Sept. 19 that the Xbox One X is now available for pre-order. The upcoming console is touted to be Microsoft's most powerful console ever created. The console was originally revealed to fans early in June, and they could not wait for more details regarding its availability.

According to The Verge, Microsoft is going to make the Xbox One X available at retailers globally, and pre-orders can also be accessed through their official website as well as the Microsoft Store. The new gaming system was originally designed to compete with the PlayStation 4 Pro, which has 4k resolution capabilities as well as a more efficient make in terms of hardware efficiency.

Polygon has stated that Microsoft is marketing the Xbox One X as "the world's most powerful console." With an overall efficiency improvement of around 31 percent compared to the standard Xbox One, the statistics speak for itself. This is largely due to the eight cores that come with the hardware. The Xbox One X will cost around $500, which will include 1 TB of memory storage with its own share of hardware upgrades.

The processor will be new and improved that will clock at around 2.3 GHz, with 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM. With these upgrades, Microsoft expands its reach in the video game industry as the release of the Xbox One X will allow for the giant tech company to market their enhanced games. These 4K resolution video games are slowly starting to become the standard graphics quality in gaming.

In the past few days, rumors of this announcement had already been leaked. This did not seem to stop Microsoft from being able to successfully market their new system, since fans are happy to know that the upcoming console has been made more accessible.

The Xbox One X is now available for pre-order through major retailers and online. The gaming system is scheduled for worldwide shipment on Nov. 7.