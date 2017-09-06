Xbox One game pass September news: Additional free games available for streaming

Not to be confused with Xbox Games With Gold subsciption program, Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass has released its new list of games available this month of September for the game streaming service.

"Xbox Game Pass" is another subscription program by Microsoft that is more akin to Netflix than Xbox Games With Gold. Primarily, it is a game streaming service where players can play the game without having to have a physical or virtual copy of the game, just the subscription to the service.

Promotional photo for "Metro: Last Light." Steam website

Seven new games have been added to the list of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles available for streaming.

According to Daily Star, one of the games is "ReCore: Definitive Edition," which is essentially a third-person "Metroid Prime" released for Xbox One. The "Definitive Edition" will include all the downloadable contents for the core game.

Also, the critically acclaimed "Metro: Last Light Redux," a survival/horror first person shooter (FPS) set in post-apocalyptic Russia is available, with the "Redux" version being a remaster of the initial release version.

The rest of the Xbox One streaming games are "10 Second Ninja X," "Hue," and "The Bridge," with the latter two being highly rated, according to Heavy.com.

The list does not end there, however, as there will also be some Xbox 360 games, which are backward compatible with Xbox One. One of these games is the popular and highly praised "Fable 2" for Xbox 360, an action-packed role-playing game (RPG) developed by Lionhead Studios and published by Microsoft.

The final game to be included for streaming is "Garou Mark of the Wolves," which is also a backward compatible Xbox 360 game like "Fable 2."

As a bonus, Microsoft has revealed that subscribers of the "Xbox Game Pass" would also be able to buy all the games included in the streaming service catalogue at a significant discount, that is, of course, if they want to have them permanently instead of streaming the games.

For the price of $9.99, Xbox One owners will be able to enjoy all the games and benefits of the "Xbox Game Pass" streaming service.