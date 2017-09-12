Xbox One backwards compatibility update: Four 'Halo' titles confirmed coming

A promotional photo for 343 Industries' "Halo Wars 2." Facebook/Halo

Another month, another Xbox 360 game will soon be added to the Xbox One backwards compatibility program. This time around, four "Halo" titles have been confirmed so far.

Earlier this week, developer 343 Industries announced that its popular first-person shooter video games – "Halo 3," "Halo 3: ODST," "Halo 4," and "Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary" – will soon be playable on Xbox One via its backward compatibility program. However, there is no word yet on when will it arrive.

"We are eager to get them into your hands," 343 Industries said in its official blog post. "The Xbox back-compat team is hard at work on final polish and we continue to work closely with them to help test and evaluate all four games for launch. We're taking extra time to ensure the experience lives up to fan expectations, but I hear we're making great progress and release should be getting closer."

"Halo 3" was originally released in 2007 for the Xbox 360 console. In the game, the player assumes the role of a cybernetically upgraded warrior, the Master Chief, who goes up against a collection of alien races known as the Covenant.

Two years later, a prequel to the game, "Halo 3: ODST," was released. It follows the United Nations Space Command soldiers' journey during and after the events of the second installment.

In 2012, 343 Industries dropped "Halo 4," which grossed $220 million on its launch day and $300 million in its opening week. It also received positive reviews from critics, particularly the game's lighting, movements, and animations.

The studio then celebrated its 10th anniversary with the release of "Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary," an enhanced remake of 2001's "Halo: Combat Evolved." The game follows the player's character and Master Chief's journey across the mysterious ancient ring world of Halo. There, they must do everything to bring down the Covenant once and for all.