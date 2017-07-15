Xbox One Backward Compatibility program news: Four 'Halo' titles to join the list

The list of backward compatible games for the Xbox One continues to grow as the addition of four "Halo" games to the list is already on the horizon.

Microsoft's extensive list of Xbox 360 games that can be played on the Xbox One keeps on growing, with the addition of four more titles from the popular "Halo" franchise. Website Halo Waypoint announced that the four more additions coming later this year are "Halo 3," "Halo 3: ODST," "Halo 4," and "Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary."

"Each of these games will include campaign and multiplayer, and will even support LAN play on Xbox One — including LAN play between Xbox One and Xbox 360," said the website. Once released, players will be able to enjoy the games by using their original discs or by purchasing a digital copy of the game via the Xbox Store.

These "Halo" games will join a comprehensive list of titles that have been made compatible for the Xbox One. Some of the most recent additions include titles like the first-person shooter "Call of Duty: Ghosts," action-adventure game "Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood," arcade shooters "Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII" and "Radiant Silvergun," and "Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram" and "Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3," with all six titles' compatibility having been announced at the end of June.

Since the first batch of Xbox One's backward-compatible games was announced in mid 2015, the list has kept expanding, with new titles being added to the roster each month. The catalog currently boasts a total of 396 compatible games.

Initially, during its release, Xbox One did not have native compatibility for games that were released for Xbox and Xbox 360. During Microsoft's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) press conference in June 2015, it announced plans to provide Xbox 360 backward compatibility on the Xbox One at no additional cost.

The complete list of backward compatible games can be found at the official Xbox website.