Xbox One Backward Compatibility program news: Four 'Halo' titles to join the list
The list of backward compatible games for the Xbox One continues to grow as the addition of four "Halo" games to the list is already on the horizon.
Microsoft's extensive list of Xbox 360 games that can be played on the Xbox One keeps on growing, with the addition of four more titles from the popular "Halo" franchise. Website Halo Waypoint announced that the four more additions coming later this year are "Halo 3," "Halo 3: ODST," "Halo 4," and "Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary."
"Each of these games will include campaign and multiplayer, and will even support LAN play on Xbox One — including LAN play between Xbox One and Xbox 360," said the website. Once released, players will be able to enjoy the games by using their original discs or by purchasing a digital copy of the game via the Xbox Store.
These "Halo" games will join a comprehensive list of titles that have been made compatible for the Xbox One. Some of the most recent additions include titles like the first-person shooter "Call of Duty: Ghosts," action-adventure game "Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood," arcade shooters "Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII" and "Radiant Silvergun," and "Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram" and "Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3," with all six titles' compatibility having been announced at the end of June.
Since the first batch of Xbox One's backward-compatible games was announced in mid 2015, the list has kept expanding, with new titles being added to the roster each month. The catalog currently boasts a total of 396 compatible games.
Initially, during its release, Xbox One did not have native compatibility for games that were released for Xbox and Xbox 360. During Microsoft's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) press conference in June 2015, it announced plans to provide Xbox 360 backward compatibility on the Xbox One at no additional cost.
The complete list of backward compatible games can be found at the official Xbox website.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- New hope for Charlie Gard as judge invites US doctor to fly to UK to examine him
- Christian churches face summer activity shutdown in Egypt after new terror threat
- Live Aid: the generation-defining event that helped save a people – but left a tainted legacy
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico