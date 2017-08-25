Xbox One backward compatibility news: 'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' and 'ScreamRide' now live

Facebook/Metal Gear Rising

Gaming enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice. "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" is one of the many new games that have been added to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.

"Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles in North America and Europe in 2013. In the game, players assume control of a katana-wielding cyborg Raiden (voiced by Quinton Flynn), who possesses mind-blowing superhuman strength, speed and endurance.

Raiden, also known as Jack the Ripper, desires to take revenge against Samuel Rodrigues (voiced by Philip Anthony-Rodriguez) and the private military company he is working for, Desperado Enforcement.

"'MGR: REVENGEANCE' brings two of the world's most respected teams together with a common goal of providing players with a fresh synergetic experience," the game's description reads, as cited by Neowin. "[It] combines the best elements of pure action and epic storytelling, all within the expansive MG universe."

"Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" was well-received by critics and has received praise for its sophisticated cutting system, soundtrack and boss fights. Hence, the game has reached 1.43 million sales worldwide after four years on store shelves.

In addition to "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance," Frontier Developments' "ScreamRide" and EA DICE's "Battlefield: Bad Company" have also been added to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.

The former is a construction simulator video game that features three gameplay modes and more than 50 levels. "Battlefield: Bad Company," on the other hand, is a first-person shooter game which centers on the First Russo-American War between the United States and Russia.

This comes after the head of Microsoft's Xbox division, Phil Spencer, first announced that original Xbox games will become available as backward compatible titles for the Xbox One family.

"Our team of engineers are working hard to bring some of your original favorite Xbox games to Xbox One today," said Spencer during Microsoft's presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June. "OG games will look better and play better across the Xbox One family."