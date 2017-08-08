Xbox One announces two more games with backward compatibility

A screenshot of the Xbox One console with controller and Kinect Wikimedia Commons/Evan-Amos

Microsoft's Xbox One has been generous with their backward compatibility offerings, which allow players to use their Xbox 360 games on the newer console. On Aug. 3, Xbox included two classics to the already long list of games with backward compatibility.

The two games are "Disney's Epic Mickey 2" and "Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam and Earl" — both of which are classic games that mobilize fans to bust out their old Xbox 360 just to play again. Even if these titles are not as high-profile as the other games released by Xbox, fans are relieved to know that backward compatibility is not just limited to popular games of the previous generation console.

"Epic Mickey 2" is a platform game and a sequel to "Epic Mickey." It is a game that encapsulates the wonder of Disney, and what better to do it with than the mouse that started it all. The story revolves around Mickey Mouse's quest to save the world of Disney using his magic paintbrush.

"Sega Vintage Collection: Toejam and Earl" is a set of action video games that was originally released for the Sega Genesis in 1991. It is an underground classic that is popular for its absurd plot line and unique humor. It follows the adventures of Toejam and Earl, who are alien rappers that land on Earth and are in search for parts of their space ship. The tone of the series is heavily inspired by the culture of the 90's — back when rappers and hip hop was popular. The outfit and language used by the main characters reflect this culture, making the classic game a nostalgic experience for fans who grew up in that time.

The Xbox has been more forgiving with backward compatibility compared to its direct competitor, PlayStation 4. This is an advantage that the Xbox has. While it is possible to play games from previous consoles on the PlayStation 4, fans would have to buy them again, which leaves long-time fans of the console disappointed.