Xbox Live with Gold rumors: October 2017 free game list to include 'DmC: Devil May Cry' and 'Shadow of Mordor'?

The official logo for Microsoft's gaming console, the Xbox. Facebook/xbox

The list of free games with the Xbox Live with Gold for the month of October have been leaked. Usually, Microsoft reveals their list of free games even before Sony's PlayStation but this time, it came way too early – to the delight of gamers everywhere of course. However, it is worth mentioning that these games may still be subject to change.

According to the Daily Star, one of the games that will be included is "Shadow of Mordor," which would be a fitting game to be made available for Xbox Live subscribers ahead of the release of its sequel, "Shadow of War."

The game is slated to arrive on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October. The game revolves around main protagonist Talion, with his elf guide, and the maker of the rings of power, Celebrimbor. "Shadow of Mordor" will be available to play on Oct. 16 until Nov. 15.

According to Express, another worthy addition is the reboot of the "Devil May Cry" series which was originally released on the PlayStation 2. The game features a young Dante, as he discovers the root of his powers and the history of his father, the demon Sparda. Even though the original series paints Dante and his twin brother Virgil as mortal enemies, the game starts out with them teaming up to unravel the secrets of their past. "DmC: Devil May Cry" is suspected to be available for free on Xbox Live with Gold subscribers for the rest of October.

Microsoft, of course, has not forgotten their Xbox 360 users, as they have also made games available to them with backwards compatibility. This means that they will still be able to play the classic 360 games on their Xbox One. One game is "Castlevania: Lords of Shadow" which will be available from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15. The game serves as an origin story of the popular series.

Xbox Live subscribers will sadly have to wait for the final list from Microsoft, but the current leaked roster is sure to excite gamers with its formidable lineup.