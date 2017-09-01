Xbox Live Games with Gold reveals 'Battlefield 3' and 'Forza Motorsport 5' among free games for September

"Battlefield 3" is free on Xbox Live Games with Gold from Sept. 16 to 30. Xbox website

Microsoft has revealed the September lineup for Xbox Live subscribers' Games with Gold. This list of free games is a big step up from last month's disappointing lineup, as it features impressive titles like "Battlefield 3" and "Forza Motorsport 5."

From Sept. 16 to 30, players will be able to commence in lethal missions in the thrilling first person shooter "Battlefield 3." The game offers heart-pounding action, a great story, and extremely life-like visuals to create an immersive experience for gamers. The game will include the single player campaign as well as the multiplayer mode, where players can battle others in locations set in Middle East, Europe, and North America.

"Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition" will be available on the Games with Gold program for the entire month of September. In this Xbox One racing game, players will experience the rush of racing using cars from some of the biggest names in the business. It also includes the Top Gear Car Pack which unlocks 10 additional cars to race with and customize.

Starting Sept. 16 to Oct. 15, players will have free access to "Oxenfree," an Xbox One supernatural thriller wherein players will have to work with each other to control the flow of the story and determine how to stop the supernatural forces. The game features multiple endings that vary depending on the choices the players made during the game.

Finally, the Xbox 360 game "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" will be available from Sept. 1 to 15. It will also be playable in Xbox One using backwards compatibility. The game is an arcade boat racing game that features rocket powered speedboats racing in fun and insane scenarios. Players will have access to single and multiplayer modes, and will be given a large selection of boats to choose from.