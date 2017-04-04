Entertainment
Xbox Games with Gold updates: Free new titles in April, different from earlier predictions

Jiselle Pamela Tan

The free games for subscribers to Xbox Games with Gold for April 2017.Microsoft

Prior to Microsoft's announcement, predictions and rumors about the free games in April for subscribers to Xbox Games with Gold had been going around.

With a sequel expected to be released in August, one of the titles that is rumored to come as free in April is "Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor." Some believe that giving the title out for free may remind and hype up players to look forward to its successor.

Aside from this, other titles predicted to come as a free game in April include "Shadow Warrior" and "Syberia 2." The former will be a good addition to those looking for some action, as the first-person shooter game takes players around the world of a ninja fighting evil enemies. On the other hand, the latter will be a good option for those who want to solve puzzles.

Nonetheless, Microsoft has already announced the free games available in April for subscribers to Xbox Games with Gold, but the lineup does not include any of these titles. It does not mean, however, that these titles will not be included in the future.

On a blog, Microsoft announced that "Ryse: Son of Rome" will be available for owners of the Xbox One console from April 1 to 30. Players will be able to portray the protagonist Marius Titus in the third person action-adventure hack-and-slash game.

Aside from this, from April 15 to May 15, owners of the new-generation console may play "The Walking Dead: Season Two" for free. Players will have the chance to help the young orphan girl Clementine to escape from the world full of zombies.

Meanwhile, users of either the Xbox 360 or the Xbox One console will be able to play "Darksiders" from April 1 to 15, and "Assassin's Creed: Revelations" from April 16 to 30. Both titles have also been added to the list of games that are part of the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.

