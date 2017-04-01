Entertainment
Xbox Games with Gold updates: Free games for April announced, includes 'The Walking Dead: Season Two'

Jiselle Pamela Tan

Free titles for Xbox Live Gold subscribers coming out this April.Microsoft

A new month has started and for Xbox players who are subscribed to the Xbox Games with Gold program, this means new free games for April.

Microsoft announced on its blog last week the free new titles for the upcoming month. With its backward compatibility feature, fans will be able to enjoy more games.

Starting April 1 until the end of the month, players using the Xbox One console will be able to enjoy "Ryse: Son of Rome." The game is a third-person, action-adventure hack-and-slash game that revolves around the story of a young Roman soldier named Marius Titus. The protagonist witnessed a group of barbaric bandits murdering his family, thereby sparking his quest to seek vengeance.

On the other hand, from April 15 until May 15, players will be able to access "The Walking Dead: Season Two" for free. During this period, players get to portray the role of the young orphan girl Clementine as she tries to survive in a world full of zombies.

Meanwhile, from April 1 to 15, fans using either the Xbox One or the Xbox 360 gaming console can access "Darksiders" for free, while "Assassin's Creed: Revelations" will be available to users of both consoles on April 16–30.

"Darksiders" is an action role-playing hack-and-slash game that allows players to delve into an Armageddon-like experience as the story takes inspiration from The Four Horsemen of Apocalypse in the Book of Revelations. Here, players fight different creatures and seek power and weapons so that they can clear their besmirched name.

On the other hand, playing the role of Ezio Auditor, players will be able to go on a final adventure and discovery with the legendary mentor Altair in "Assassin's Creed: Revelations."

Aside from the monthly free games, players subscribed to Live Gold will be able to access over 100 games with Xbox Game Pass expected to be launched this spring.

