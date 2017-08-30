Xbox Games with Gold September 2017 free games list announced: Players can enjoy "Oxenfree," "Forza Motorsport 5" for free

Xbox Games with Gold Microsoft

As the end of the month approaches, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are looking forward to knowing the latest free games in the Xbox Games with Gold catalog. In the last week of August, Microsoft Xbox finally announced the game titles that made it to the list for the month of September.

As reported by Polygon, "Forza Motorsport 5" will be among the game titles to be included in Xbox Games with Gold this September. It was originally launched back in November 2013 in the Xbox One console.

"Forza Motorsport 5" became popular among racing video game fans. It introduced new concepts such as "Drivatar," an artificial intelligence (AI) player based on the user's actual driving behavior. It can be downloaded free of charge for the entire month of September.

Also included in the list is "Oxenfree," a teenage adventure video game from Night School Studio which was first released in 2016. The game features several supernatural contents, which is perfect for players who are after the paranormal thrill. "Oxenfree" will be available from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15.

Other game titles that made it to the Xbox Games with Gold September 2017 list are "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" and "Battlefield 3."

"Hydro Thunder Hurricane" made its debut on Xbox 360 as a Summer of Arcade title in 2010. It is a modern take on the classic Hydro Thunder speedboat racing game series. The game will be available from Sept. 1 to 15, according to IGN.



"Battlefield 3," however, is a first-person shooter game launched in 2011. It is among the best reviewed installment in the "Battlefield" game series. The game will be included in the free games catalog from Sept. 15 to 30. Although "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" and "Battlefield 3" are Xbox 360 titles, both games can be played in the current Xbox One console through Xbox 360 backward compatibility feature.

There are still a few days left in August, so Xbox Live Gold subscribers can still enjoy the free games for this month, Trials Fusion and Red Faction: Armageddon. These game titles will be taken down from the Games with Gold catalog on Sept. 1.