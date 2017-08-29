Xbox Games with Gold September 2017: Free games include 'Forza Motorsport 5' and 'Battlefield 3'

The official logo of Microsoft's console the Xbox. Facebook/Xbox

The Games with Gold lineup for the Xbox One and Xbox 360 has been announced. This September, the list of free games for Xbox Live subscribers shows a wide spectrum for players to enjoy, especially due to the backward capabilities of the Xbox One.

The list includes the Game of the Year Edition of "Forza Motorsport 5" which is a popular racing game that was launched in November 2013. The game received high praises from the likes of IGN, dubbing it as an essential video game for aspiring drivers and avid car enthusiasts.

In anticipation for the upcoming racing game "Forza Motorsport 7," which will be launching in October, "Forza Motorsport 5" will be free-to-play for the entire month of September.

"Oxenfree" is another title that has received praise from indie video game lovers. Developed by Night School Studio, it is a teenage-inspired adventure game released in 2016. It was praised for its unique dialogue as well as its exceptional setting and art style. "Oxenfree" will available for the Xbox One from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15.

"Hydro Thunder Hurricane" has also made the list and was originally launched in 2010. However, it was not well-received by the general public. It is based on the old arcade versions of aquatic sports on the Sega Dreamcast. Regardless, players will still have the option to try this game on the Xbox One and Xbox 360 for free from Sept. 1 to 15.

Last, but not the least, is the epic "Battlefield 3" which is a first-person shooter game developed by EA Dice. Being the 11th installment in the long-running war-based series, it has been commended for its multiplayer options and capabilities, allowing playing hours upon hours of excitement and fun. The game will be available to play from Sept. 16 to 30.

The Games with Gold lineup is available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Subscriptions start at $4.99 per month.