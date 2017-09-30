Xbox Games with Gold October 2017 free games list: Console version of 'Gone Home' available for entire month

Xbox Games With Gold logo. Microsoft

The month of September is almost over, and therefore Xbox Live Gold subscribers have another reason to look forward for the next month. Microsoft Xbox has finally revealed the list of free games that will appear in the Xbox Games with Gold catalogue for the month of October. The highlight of the next month's lineup is the popular first-person adventure shooter video game, "Gone Home."

As reported by Polygon, "Gone Home" will be available for free download in the Xbox Games with Gold collection for the entire month of October. The popular 2013 title, which was first introduced to players as a PC video game, is the first project of game publisher Fullbright. The game was praised for its impressive graphics features and interactive gameplay, being named by Polygon as the top game of 2013. The "Gone Home" console edition for Xbox One will be up for grabs starting on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, another Xbox One title, "The Turing Test," will be available in Xbox Games with Gold from Oct. 16 to Nov. 15. The first-person puzzle game was produced by Bulk Interactive and launched in August 2016.

Like the usual, the October 2017 free games list in Xbox Games with Gold catalogue will include older titles first that were first launched as Xbox 360 exclusives. Thanks to Xbox's backwards compatibility project, these Xbox 360 games will be playable in Xbox One consoles as well. For one, the remastered high-definition version of popular 2003 game title "Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc" will be available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers this month. It will be up for free from Oct. 16 to 31.

Another Xbox 360 title with backward compatibility feature, "Medal of Honor: Airborne," is included in October 2017 free games list. The paratrooper video games released by Electronic Arts is among the popular entries in the game studio's military first-person shooter game series. "Medal of Honor: Airborne" will be available from Oct. 16 to 31.

Express UK reported that all the game titles included in Xbox Games with Gold for October 2017 cost $19.99 in the Xbox Store, except for "Rayman 3" which costs $9.99. Meanwhile, the online publication also reported that the video games earlier predicted to join the list did not make the cut, which are "DmC: Devil May Cry" and "Shadow of Mordor."