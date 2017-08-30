Xbox Games with Gold news: September line-up includes 'Forza Motorsport 5,' 'Battlefield 3' and more

Promotional image for "Forza Motorsport 5" Forza Motorsport website

Microsoft has finally released its lineup of free games this September for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Following a delay in its announcement of game lineups, fans can now look forward to "Forza Motorsport 5," "Battlefield 3," "Hydro Thunder Hurricane," and "Oxenfree," all of which will be available free of charge to Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

With "Forza Motorsport 7" launching soon, subscribers of Xbox Live Gold can whet their appetites with "FM5: Racing Game of the Year Edition," a special edition that includes the "Top Gear Car Pack," usually retailing for $40.

The game features automobiles such as 2013 Audi RS4 Avant, the 2013 Holden #10 Holden Xbox Racing Team Commodore VF, and the 1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E. "Forza Motorsport 5" is a racing video game developed by Turn 10 Studios.

Available on both the Xbox One and the Xbox 360, meanwhile, is "Battlefield 3" by EA Dice. The first-person shooter game is available from Sept. 16 to 30 and retails for $20. The game allows players to step into the boots of the U.S. Marines as they accomplish missions in France, Middle-East, and New York.

"Hydro Thunder Hurricane" by Vector Unit is a rocket-powered super boat racing video game for Xbox 360. It will be available for download on Sept. 1 to 15.

"Oxenfree" is a relatively new game, published in 2016 by Night School Studio. It is a supernatural mystery graphic adventure video game about a group of teenagers who unwittingly opens a ghost rift. It is available for download from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15.

Microsoft's announcement of September's line-up was previously delayed due to another announcement: its newest console, the Xbox One X. This new product comes in a base version and a Project Scorpio version. Both will be released on Nov. 7.

The August lineup of Xbox Live with Gold games included "Slime Rancher" (Monomi Park), "Trials Fusion" (RedLynx), and "Red Faction: Armageddon" (Volition). "Trials Fusion" will still be available for download until Sept. 15.