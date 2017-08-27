Xbox Games With Gold news: September announcement delayed; Microsoft unveils new console during Gamescon 2017

Xbox Live Gold members receive four new free games each month, and this September is no exception. The announcement of games may be delayed, however, as Microsoft has been busy with bigger news announcements during Gamescom 2017 being held this week.

Rumors would normally be flying around this time of the month about what games will be released for the two consoles, but Microsoft has been preoccupied with its announcement of Project Scorpio. Two games each for Xbox One and Xbox 360 are given for download for two weeks free of charge to Xbox Live Gold members.

Microsoft's newest console Xbox One X will have two versions: the base version and the Project Scorpio Limitied Edition. Both will be launched on Nov. 7, with the base version retailing for £449.99 ($575.40).

There are no official announcements to date about the September release of Xbox Games with Gold, which means that fans may have to wait until after Gamescom for the lineup.

However, the August Xbox Games with Gold lineup was recently refreshed, replacing "Runbow" with "Trials Fusion" and "Bayonetta" with "Red Faction Armageddon." "Runbow" joined the list of games in July, while its replacement "Trials Fusion" was included on Aug. 16.

The game "Slime Rancher" will remain part of the list until Aug. 31 for Xbox One. "Slime Rancher" by Monomi Park is a life simulation game about Beatrix LeBeau, a slime rancher who uses vacpacs and jetpacks to make the most out of the slime business.

"Trials Fusion" is a racing game from RedLynx that claims to be powered by a top-notch physics system with a variety of challenging levels and addicting gameplay. It is available from Aug. 16 to Sept. 15 on Xbox One.

"Red Faction: Armaggedon" by Volition, however, is a third-person shooter game where players are tasked to save the planet Mars from evil forces. The game is available from Aug. 16 to 31 on both Xbox One and Xbox 360.