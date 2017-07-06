Xbox Games With Gold July 2017 free games list news: 'Grow Up,' 'Runbow' and more now available

Microsoft officially kicks off the summer for Xbox Live Gold members with four new games. These Xbox Games With Gold will give fans another reason to stay indoors this July.

The Games With Gold for July are "Grow Up," "Runbow," "Kane & Lynch 2," and "LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game."

"Grow Up" is an open-world adventure to the sequel "Grow Home." This time around, B.U.D. (Botanical Utility Droid) flies around but crashes his spaceship, scattering the pieces on the ground. He must recover all of the missing parts with the help of his companion P.O.D.

B.U.D. has new abilities like Floradex that allows him to clone 24 plant species that he uses to bounce and catapult him across the air. This free game is available from July 1 to 30 on Xbox One.

"Runbow" is an action game for nine players who must race against one another to get to the finish line. They must go through obstacles like pits of spikes, moving platforms, and assault courses to get there.

Besides that, if the platform color matches the shifting background color, the platform disappears, causing players to fall to their doom. Therefore, strategy is one key to foiling the opponent and winning in the end. This game is available from July 16 to Aug. 15 on Xbox One.

"Kane & Lynch 2" is a story-driven shooting game about two criminals going through inner struggles while trying to survive. Play as the psychotic Kane or the disillusioned Lynch. The free game is available for a limited time from July 1 to 15 on Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

"LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game" is a swashbuckling feast where players can reenact characters from the hit film series in LEGO form. From July 16 to 30, members can catch this game on Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

These Games With Gold for July are available to all Xbox Live Gold members.