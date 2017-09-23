'X-Men: The New Mutants' movie release date news, plot updates: Fox chairman teases coming-of-age horror film with superpowers

"Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams will appear in "The New Mutants" as Wolfsbane in 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The upcoming movie "X-Men: The New Mutants" will be a coming-of-age superhero movie with a touch of horror and suspense.

That was how 20th Century Fox chairman and CEO Stacey Snider described the movie in a recent interview with Variety where she said it will center on a group of mutant teenagers who have no control over their growing powers, which could impose danger on the people around them.

"The only solution is to put them in a 'Breakfast Club' detention/'Cuckoo's Nest' institutional setting. It protects the people on the outside, but it's strange and combustible inside. The genre is like a haunted-house movie with a bunch of hormonal teenagers," Snider explained.

The movie can be likened to the horror movie "The Shining" where nightmarish scenes and jump scares abound. The description by Snider strongly suggests that the kids will be in a seemingly trapped scenario where their powers will manifest and scare the wits out of one another and whoever else is managing that detention cell.

The strange teenagers in the "haunted house" scenario include Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mirage (Blu Hunt), Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), and Sunspot (Henry Zaga). With an array of unpredictable powers and abilities, it is likely that putting all of the teens together could make for some suspense and thrills. As an example, Wolfsbane is able to change into a monstrous werewolf which would likely cause some frights among moviegoers.

With regards to superhero fatigue, Snider stressed that it was important to make "New Mutants" follow a different genre in order to differentiate it from the rest. "What's a Fox Marvel film? When you look at films like 'Deadpool' or 'Logan' or the upcoming 'New Mutants,' you'll see they have their own personality. Great effort has been put into making sure they're differentiated," she explained.

"X-Men: The New Mutants" is set to arrive in theaters nationwide on Friday, April 13, 2018.