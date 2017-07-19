X-Men 'The Gifted' news: Close up videos reveal mutant characters' different powers; gene testing to be conducted at Comic-Con

Following in the footsteps of "Legion," 20th Century Fox will give fans another mutant-charged series in the fall with "The Gifted." To further promote the show, Fox has released some close-up videos of the different mutant characters in the series.

The close-up videos were revealed on the show's Instagram account, with short introductions of each of the mutant characters. Some of these characters even give a little glimpse of their powers, including the main characters Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy Strucker (Percy Hynes White).

Lorna Dane or Polaris (Emma Dumont) is a character a lot of X-Men fans are familiar with. Much like her father in the comics, Magneto, she is able to control metal and magnetism. In her video, she could be heard saying "When they look at me they see a troubled young woman. I'll show them trouble."

Another mutant X-Men fans should be familiar with is John Proudstar or Thunderbird (Blair Redford). One of the classic mutant characters in the comics, he is known for having enhanced senses as well as stamina, similar to that of his brother's, James Proudstar or Warpath. In his video, he could be heard saying, "I found you. Trust me, I can find them."

The teleporting Clarice Fong/Blink (Jamie Chung) is already a familiar character to many, having been introduced in "X-Men: Days of Future Past." Marcos Diaz or Eclipse (Sean Teale) is a newly created mutant, but he is equally as dangerous, with the ability to absorb and manipulate photons.

Advertisement

The show will be having a panel at the upcoming Comic-Con International on July 21, and as part of their ongoing promotion, Fox will be conducting an X-Gene screening station, according to Hollywood Reporter. Attendees will be able to get themselves tested on whether they have the mutant gene or not, and those who are tested positive get an "M" sticker as well as their picture on a Wanted poster that they can share on social media. Those who are tested negative will get an "I got tested" sticker.

Six weeks after getting tested, they are sent more information about their genetic profiles. However, that is just one of the ways Fox is promoting their show. Apart from posters about getting tested, Sentinel Services, the agency that will be shown on the show, will launch their website as well as some Wanted posters and public service announcements regarding those carrying the mutant gene.