X-Men 'Gambit' movie release date, cast, plot news, and rumors: What is confirmed so far?

Gambit in "Marvel Contest of Champions" YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

From all the movies in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise, the "Gambit" solo movie is perhaps the only one that seems to be stuck in the development stage. Fortunately, there have been some updates here and there, coming not only from the producers, but also from Channing Tatum himself, who is going to portray the mutant.

Fans were initially worried that the "Gambit" solo movie was never getting made, especially since two directors have walked away from the project to do other productions. Hutch Parker, one of the producers of Fox's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," confirmed that the movie is still going to be made. So did fellow producer Simon Kinberg.

In an interview with ScreenRant back in May, Parker was asked if a "Gambit" movie was still in the plans and he said yes. Parker said that they are still determined to make film. "There is still a desire and a passionate interest to see that movie made," said Parker.

Kinberg, who is currently helming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," cited that one of the reasons for the long delay of the movie is that they wanted to get it right. Previously, Kinberg told Slashfilm that with the "Gambit" solo movie, they really have to get it right, and cited "Deadpool" as an example as to why. The surprise success of the R-rated superhero film took 10 years to get made, even though Kinberg felt like it just exploded out of nowhere.

Kinberg explained that because Gambit has a very specific tone to him, much like Deadpool's very specific voice, they really have to take the time to get the tone right. This is so that they can give the character justice.

So far, only Tatum is confirmed to be part of the project, but there are rumors regarding several other actors who might be part of the "Gambit" movie as well. Actress Lea Seydoux was rumored to be considered for the role of Bella Donna, Gambit's love interest as well as enemy, given their history in the comics.

The "Gambit" solo movie release date has yet to be determined, especially since production is starting over and the script is undergoing a complete overhaul. Given that there are a few X-Men films up for release in 2018, the "Gambit" solo movie will likely premiere in 2020.