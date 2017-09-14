'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' spoilers: Nicholas Hoult says movie will be very different for Beast; possible setting in Genosha

The X-Men enter Cerebro in "X-Men" Twitter/XMenMovies

The next big X-Men team-up movie in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise is "Dark Phoenix" and as production for the movie continues, fans continue to look for new bits of information regarding the anticipated film. Nicholas Hoult, who plays Hank McCoy a.k.a. Beast, revealed how the events of the movie will shape his character moving forward.

During the Toronto Film Festival, Hoult told ET Canada that "Dark Phoenix" will be very different for his character. Hoult, who has played the furry blue mutant for four X-Men films: "First Class," "Days of Future Past," "Apocalypse," and now "Dark Phoenix," shared that the upcoming installment is going to be very different for Beast. It was also part of what made him reprise the role again.

Hoult revealed that there are about four weeks left of principal photography and that director and writer Simon Kinberg had some great ideas for where he wanted the character to go. In the comics, Beast was a member of the Avengers who temporarily rejoins the X-Men when they try and subdue the powerful Phoenix. Beast is also more comfortable in his blue furry self than his movie counterpart as well.

With that in mind, it would be very interesting to see Beast embrace his blue self in the movie, should Kinberg go with that idea.

When it comes to the plot of the film, the essential story is there. However, since Kinberg previously stated that they would not make the movie too cosmic or intergalactic, there is a chance that the film could be set in the island of Genosha.

In the comics, some mutants end up on the island with the thought that they are about to go on a luxury vacation seeing as Genosha is one of the richest countries in the world. However, it turns out that Genosha has mutants for slaves, and they find themselves trapped there until Magneto decides to start a Civil war and takes over the country. Should Jean be among those mutants, then that could be where the Dark Phoenix is triggered.

Knowing that Michael Fassbender will be back as Magneto, it is not a far-off possibility. Magneto is reported to be some cult leader in the movie after all. In addition to what he will be doing, his costume will also undergo some changes. Magneto might become the head of a group of mutants called the Acolyte. Of course, Lilandra, Empress of the intergalactic Shi'ar Empire is expected to show up in the movie, being an integral part of the story.

Despite her reasons for trying to capture Jean being valid, it does make everyone wonder why she is described as an antagonist in the movie. Fans can only wait and see when it premieres next year.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will premiere on Nov. 2, 2018.