'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' release date news: Additional filming may take place in New York

James McAvoy as Charles Xavier in "X-Men: Apocalypse." Twitter/XMenMovies

Following the premiere of "Deadpool 2" and "New Mutants," comes the next X-Men team movie "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." Reports have surfaced that there may be some additional filming that will take place outside of Montreal.

So far, what everyone knows is that "Dark Phoenix" is a re-telling of the classic storyline that was once revealed in the original X-Men trilogy, "The Last Stand." Aside from filming in Montreal, where most of the X-Men movies were shot, additional filming is said to happen in New York. As revealed by Omega Underground, there are a few movies that will be filming in New York City, among them being "Teen Spirit," which is the working title for "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

This may not be surprising, as some set photos taken in Montreal reveal setups of the United Nations and Central Park, making it look like it is set in New York. Although it remains to be seen which characters are going to be seen filming in New York, a few scenes are definitely going to take place there.

Meanwhile, aside from the main plot of the X-Men facing off against the Phoenix Force, which takes over Jean Grey played by Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix" is also said to feature a big story and character arc for Magneto, played by Michael Fassbender. Evan Peters' Quicksilver is also confirmed to come back, and it is possible that Psylocke, played by Olivia Munn, will be returning as well. Jessica Chastain was recently confirmed to be playing the film's "antagonist" Lilandra, the empress of the cosmic Shi'Ar Empire. Halston Sage is rumored to be joining the film as well, playing the role of Dazzler.

There are other elements that will be coming back, such as the iconic Danger Room, which served as a training room for the mutants in the comics and seen in the animated series. Cyclops, played by Tye Sheridan, is also seen wearing his new visor, something that was revealed in "X-Men: Apocalypse."

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will premiere on Nov. 2, 2018.