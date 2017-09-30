'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' release date, latest news: Sequel to be split into two, Psylocke confirmed to return?

Olivia Munn as Psylocke in "X-Men: Apocalypse." 20th Century Fox

Fox is seemingly planning to follow the footsteps of big franchises like "Harry Potter," "Twilight," and "The Hunger Games" with a two-part film of its own. "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" may feature a story so huge, it might not fit in one film. The latest news comes from "X-Men: Apocalypse" star Olivia Munn herself, who let it slip in a recent interview that the sequel could be released in two parts.

Talking to Collider, the actress kept her comments vague about her involvement in the movie but still ended up revealing a thing or two.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to say. I'm supposed to be vague. That's my answer. I'm horrible at that," she admitted, before revealing: "It's like a two-parter, this movie."

It's still unclear what she meant by "two-parter." While most reports believe she's referring to the film being split into two, her response could have also pointed to the difference in tones from one half of the movie to the other.

However, Movie Pilot says the "Dark Phoenix" from the comic books really does have a large scope. It centers on Jean Grey's transformation into the Phoenix. However, there are subplots as well focusing on other characters that build the overall story.

Of course, the film adaptation does not necessarily have to be as big as its source material. In the October 2017 issues of Total Film, as reported by X-Men Films, writer and director Simon Kinberg shared he wants the film to be an emotional one, exploring what it means to be human as with the best "X-Men" films has become known for.

So, in his own words: "[We must] find a way to ground it so it's not too intergalactic."

The idea of a two-parter "Dark Phoenix" is interesting, to say the least. Then again, this is all but confirmed.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is set to bring back James McAvoy (Professor X), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique) and Nicholas Hoult (Beast) as the grown-up X-Men, alongside the young mutants played by Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey) and Alexandra Shipp (Storm).

Munn, who played Psylocke in the previous installment, has not confirmed whether she will be reprising her role as well. However, the fact that she knows enough about it hints that she will make an appearance in the sequel.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will hit the big screen on Nov. 2, 2018.