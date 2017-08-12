'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' release date, cast news: Movie expands cast; some 'Days of Future Past' characters to return?

Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) is about to use cerebro in "X-Men: Apocalypse" Twitter/XMenMovies

The very next X-Men comes in the form of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," a re-telling of the classic Dark Phoenix storyline in the comics since 20th Century Fox's first attempt at doing so in "X-Men: The Last Stand." Production has already begun, and reports have been circulating about the new and old faces that are stepping on board the cast.

Perhaps the biggest name during the cast announcements is Jessica Chastain, who has long been rumored to be a part of the production. Chastain only recently confirmed the news that she will be part of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" as Lilandra, the Empress of the Shi'ar Empire in the comics and the film's antagonist.

Following her confirmation, That Hashtag Show revealed that model and actress Kota Eberhardt has joined the cast as well. She will be playing a character code named "Luna," who is described as someone who is intense and "exudes a sense of power. Even though she has a commanding presence, she is also slightly unhinged." Following Eberhardt is Scott Shepherd from "The Young Pope," who will be playing Dr. John Grey, the father of Jean Grey played by Sophie Turner.

Having made a brief appearance in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," actors Evan Jonigkeit and Gregg Lowe are in talks to reprise their roles as the mutants Toad and Ink. For those who may not remember, they were part of the group of mutants serving in Vietnam that were brought to William Stryker's Mutant Research Program.

As to what their purpose is in the movie, this has yet to be determined, but it is likely that "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is where Michael Fassbender's Magneto will begin his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants or a faction similar to that. It makes sense for Toad as he was part of Magneto's "henchmen" in the very first X-Men film, who was then played by Ray Park.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 2, 2018.