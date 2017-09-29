'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' latest news: Film may be two-parter; cast visit Montreal Children's Hospital

Jean Grey Marvel/Characters/jean_grey

The news of 20th Century Fox revisiting and retelling the "Dark Phoenix" storyline from the comics naturally had a lot of fans a little skeptical. This was due to the anything but successful third installment, "The Last Stand."

However, this does not mean that fans should continue to dread what the upcoming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" movie would bring. Everyone in the production seem to be adamant that this would be better than the first. Olivia Munn, who plays Psylocke in the franchise, seems to suggest that director Simon Kinberg plans to give the iconic X-Men storyline a lot of room to develop this time around, perhaps spreading into a two-parter instead of one movie.

Speaking to Collider, when asked about whether or not she is working on "Dark Phoenix" right now, Munn said that it is like a two-parter. "I'm supposed to be vague. That's my answer. I'm horrible at that. It's like a two-parter, this movie. That's more than I've said, in general. I don't know why people have to be so secretive," answered Munn.

"Dark Phoenix" is approaching their last stages of filming up in Montreal, but the cast made some time to visit the Montreal Children's Hospital and hang out with patients and their families. In a photo shared by the hospital's official Instagram account, cast members Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, and Alexandra Shipp brought presents and took photos with everyone at the hospital.

The caption read: "Where do superheroes go to hang out? The Children's where they can meet our young superheroes face to face. Big thanks to the cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix for stopping by the hospital today, bringing gifts, smiles, and laughs to our patients as they wrap up filming in Montreal. It was a visit we won't soon forget!"

Many superhero actors and actresses often stop by children's hospitals to empower and make special memories for those who are dealing with tough circumstances.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" takes place in the early 90's, and will see the X-Men go up against Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), who has been possessed by an incredible power. Along with Fassbender, Shipp, Hoult, McAvoy, and Turner, Evan Peters, Daniel Cudmore, Tye Sheridan, Jennifer Lawrence, Kodi Smit-McPhee are all reprising their roles. Jessica Chastain was announced to be joining the movie in a mysterious role.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will premiere on Nov. 2, 2018.