'X-Force' release date news: 'X-Men' spinoff gets Drew Goddard to write and direct

"Deadpool" featuring Ryan Reynolds who will appear in the upcoming "X-Force." Fox Movies Official Website

Fox just landed critically-acclaimed screenwriter Drew Goddard to direct and pen the screenplay for the "X-Men" spinoff movie "X-Force."

The upcoming "X-Force" project will highlight Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Cable (Josh Brolin) as the leads. They will, however, first appear in "Deadpool 2" directed by David Leitch and will come out on June 1, 2018.

The Goddard-directed movie will have Deadpool and Cable lead a band of aggressive mutant warriors. It remains to be seen what the plot will be but there will be a lot of mutants to choose from to form the X-Force. Among them are Psylocke, Archangel, Bishop, Sunspot, Warpath, Colossus, Fantomex, and many more.

In the comics, the X-Force were born from the New Mutants and led by Cable which originally consisted of Warpath, Shatterstar, Cannonball, Boom-Boom, Feral, and Domino. While other mutant teams adopted the philosophy of protecting humans from other dangerous mutants, the X-Force took on a more lethal ideology which was to attack those deadly mutants first before they made any move. As Cable would put it, "Get them before they get you."

Goddard is best known for writing the screenplays for "Cloverfield," "The Cabin in the Woods," "World War Z," and "The Martian," which he got nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar award. His TV writing credits include episodes for "Buff the Vampire Slayer," "Lost," and "Daredevil" of which he was the showrunner.

The "X-Force" picture will be produced by Simon Kinberg ("X-Men: Apocalypse," "X-Men: Days of Future Past"), Ryan Reynolds ("X-Men Origins: Wolverine," "Green Lantern"), and Lauren Shuler Donner ("X-Men: First Class," "Legion").

There is no release date set yet, but Fox has marked three dates in 2019 and another three in 2020 for any "X-Men"-related movie. Therefore expect "X-Force" to pop up on any one of these dates.