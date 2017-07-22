'X-Files' season 11 release date, cast news: Mitch Pileggi to return to paranormal show

"The X-Files" is back for an 11th season after ending the previous one on a cliffhanger. An old cast member will also be returning to the show that became a hit at the turn of the new millennium.

FBI company man Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi) will be back investigating the unknown with Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson).

Pileggi reached a deal that would see him reprise his role in some capacity in the new 10-episode run of "X-Files" which will air during the upcoming fall TV season.

Pileggi was among the original cast members and played the FBI assistant director to agents Mulder and Scully. Skinner is integral to the show as he has appeared in all 10 seasons since 1994. The TV series went on a hiatus in 2002 until it came back last year for a six-episode run.

It was recently announced that the previous season's writers are also coming back which include Glen Morgan and James Wong, who both wrote the episode "Squeeze," and Darin Morgan who penned "Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose." Fans can expect two episodes to be written by Morgan for the upcoming season.

Fans were hoping the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan, would pen an episode for the 11th season of "X-Files" since he was a writer in the earlier seasons. To their disappointment, his name did not appear in the full lineup of writers for the coming season.

The last season of "X-Files" left viewers with a cliffhanger wherein Mulder was in bad physical shape due to an unknown virus, prompting Scully to search for him. However, because of the hysteria caused by the virus, Scully got caught in a mass traffic jam. Then, when she exited her car, a UFO appeared hovering above her which ended the finale.

Creator Chris Carter will be back as showrunner for the new season which is expected to resolve the unanswered questions of the last installment.

Production for "The X-Files" will start later this summer and season 11 is expected to premiere during the 2017–2018 season.