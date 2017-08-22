'Wynonna Earp' season 2 spoilers: So much to do, so little time

Interrogating a widow seems futile in "Wynonna Earp" season 2. YouTube/SYFY

Time is running out for the characters of "Wynonna Earp" when the season finale airs on Friday. Fans can expect a tense and very emotional episode as the events of the finale could hint at what is to come in the third season.

It is clear that Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) has a lot going on for her at the moment. The events of the previous episode pretty much determined that, as she not only has to give birth, but she also has to deal with Bobo (Michael Eklund) coming back. The previous episode also showed the realities for both Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole (Katherine Barell).

The synopsis of the season finale, titled "I Hope You Can Dance," reveals that Wynonna does not have much time. From Bobo's return to her giving birth, she also has to stop The Widows. In the midst of the craziness that is happening, spoilers suggest that Wynonna will have to disappear for a bit to be able to save everyone else.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, "Wynonna Earp" showrunner Emily Andras shared some details regarding Wynonna going off-screen, as what the previous episodes showed.

When the question about how the group could fix something when they have no idea what was wrong was asked, especially without Wynonna around, Andras said that there might be a character who would step up. She added that Wynonna is a very big presence in the world, and that she has a purpose to serve the universe and destiny.

As for what fans can expect in the season finale, however, Andras teased that it is going to be an emotionally taxing finale. She went on to say that she even cried twice when she viewed the episode, which is saying something because she is usually cold-hearted and she already knew what was going to happen. However, Andras was pleased to reveal that they have the launching point for their third season. With that in mind, the season 2 finale is likely going to be a cliffhanger.

The finale of "Wynonna Earp" Season 2 will air on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy.