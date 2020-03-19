Wycliffe Bible Translators cancels summer camps

Staff writer
Participants in a previous Experience camp(Photo: Wycliffe Bible Translators)

Wycliffe Bible Translators has cancelled its line-up of summer events in light of restrictions on movement following the outbreak of coronavirus. 

Its 10-day Experience summer camps planned for Austria and Switzerland in July have been called off.

Also cancelled is its Vision Trip to Thailand, which had been planned for late June.  The annual Vision Trip offers people the chance to see firsthand what is involved in Bible translation. 

In light of the travel restrictions, Wycliffe said the trips were now "clearly impossible" at this time.

While these events will no longer take place, Wycliffe is planning to run webinars on Bible translation and Bible teaching. 

It hopes to build a "small but focused" online community to help alleviate the social isolation. 

Neil Graham, Wycliffe's Director for Church Engagement, said: "Like all organisations, we have had to respond to what is happening.

"With all the travel and living restrictions that are being introduced worldwide, we had to take clear decisions about these events.

"It is possible that the Experience camps will be reinstated later in the year or next year, but that will depend on how the coronavirus situation develops."

Despite the pandemic, Graham said Wyclffe's wider Bible translation work was continuing. 

"Although we are sad to have had to cancel these events, we know that God is still working through Bible translation around the world," he said.

"Despite the restrictions, Bible translation teams are still meeting or working alone, getting on with the vital work of translating God's word into the languages that speak to people best.

"Let's pray for the spread of the gospel, which continues to impact lives for eternity no matter where we are or what the situation is."

People interested in participating in the webinar series can register their interest by emailing [email protected]

