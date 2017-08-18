WWE Summerslam 2017 PPV price, time, date news: How to watch and what to expect

A promotional image of one of the fights in WWE Summerslam 2017: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles in a United States Champion title match, officiated by Shane McMahon. Twitter/SummerSlam

One of the biggest events in WWE history is going to happen in a few days. Fans who will not be able to witness WWE Summerslam 2017 live are probably wondering how they can still catch the big fights. Luckily, details of how to watch the event has been released as well as information about the fights fans can expect to see.

As WWE Summerslam 2017 is a Pay-Per-View event, audiences in the United Kingdom will have to pay £19.95 on SkyBox Office either live or on repeat. Fans can also watch the event through the official WWE network through gaming consoles, smart home and mobile devices, or even on the WWE website itself. For those who won't be able to watch through the options stated, there may be some fans who will most likely live-blog the event. It is also possible that an updated report would be posted on social media.

Much like every other Summerslam event that came before, there will be matches that a lot of people will anticipate. Some will defend their titles, whereas some will be in the main event, which can either be in keeping with an ongoing feud between superstars or an extreme kind of match where it could get bloody.

First up, a few of the title matches. It will be Natalya against Trinity Fatu for the Women's Championship. Natalya has been on a winning streak lately, having emerged victorious in a 5-way match against Charlotte Flair, Lana, Tamina, and Becky Lynch. However, Trinity has also been holding her own, continously defending her title. Could Summerslam 2017 be the event where her winning streak will break?

Brock Lesnar will go up against three heavyweights for the Universal Championship title. Lesnar will fight Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe. Lesnar has previously threatened to leave the WWE should he lose the match, since he does not like the fact that he has to defend his title against three opponents.

The ongoing feud between John Cena and Baron Corbin is also a match that viewers will not want to miss. After weeks of tension between the two superstars, it is time for them to settle the score once and for all. Another match to see is going to be a big one, literally, as the Big Show will be up against the equally towering Big Cass.

WWE Summerslam 2017 will air on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. EDT.