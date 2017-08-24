WWE star Ric Flair still in critical condition

A photo of Ric Flair with Sean Hetherington and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper Wikimedia Commons/Zeowads

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fan-favorite Ric Flair remains in critical condition following his surgery.

On Tuesday night's SmackDown! Live broadcast, announcer Tom Phillips said Flair was "resting comfortably" in a hospital in Atlanta.

The two-time hall of famer was hospitalized Saturday morning with what was part of "routine monitoring." However, Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment who handles Flair, tweeted fans and supporters asking support for Flair Sunday morning.

"Are you a fan/friend of Ric Flair? If so, we need prayers and positive energy for our Living Legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues," she tweeted.

It was later confirmed that Flair underwent a colon surgery to remove a blockage that was the "catalyst" of his health issues including kidney failure. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the surgery went well but there are also other issues.

Flair's daughter Ashley Flair, who goes with the screen name Charlotte Flair for WWE, posted a family photo on Instagram thanking the public for the support to his father.

"Our dad is a Fighter and your continued thoughts and prayers mean the world to us. We will update everyone when we have more information," she captioned the post.

WWE stars also took to social media to show support for the many-time world champion.

Hulk Hogan wrote on Twitter: "Ric Flair only prayers, love and positive thoughts. Now it's time to kick out because you can and you will always be 'The Man' my brother."

Current star Dolph Ziggler meanwhile paid tribute to Flair for Sports Illustrated. Ziggler called Flair his mentor and said Flair has the ability to steal the show and that he considers him one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.