WWE rumors: The Undertaker set to undergo surgery?
Many people decry WWE for its scripted and choreographed fights. However, The Undertaker's scheduled surgery is proof that even play-acting can be dangerous.
The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Calaway, is scheduled to have multiple surgeries, with the most major one being a hip surgery, with the possibility of a hip replacement. Apparently, the wrestler has been complaining about pain on the side for quite some time, but he only made a move to address this after his retirement from WWE. Reports said that he held off going under the knife so that he can continue with his appearances in the wrestling show. However, he already had some surgeries done in the previous years to address these aches and pains.
The Undertaker had his last "Wrestlemania" fight last April 2, where he lost to Roman Reigns. The announcement of his retirement was made in a dramatic motion. With the lights turned off, he laid his iconic attire as The Undertaker — the coat, hat, and gloves — in the middle of the ring, and then disappeared under the same trap door where he emerged from prior to the fight. The Undertaker did not give any verbal statement to declare his retirement. However, his actions in the ring have led many to believe that this is his way of announcing it. This announcement was met with shock from fans, who did not know that The Undertaker was planning to retire from WWE.
Some sources state that his pain increased after his loss to Reigns, prompting him to consult with his doctor, who recommended surgery.
The wrestler, who is already 52 years old, was part of WWE for over 25 years, having first appeared on the show in 1990. According to The Sun, his record in Wrestlemania is at 23–2, losing to Brock Lesnar and Reigns. His long career in WWE has led many to speculate that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is married to fellow WWE wrestler Michelle McCool.
