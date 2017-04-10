WWE rumors: Kurt Angle, Big Show have signed talent deals with well-known agency?

Countless rumors are surrounding the WWE universe each week. However, one of the latest talks involves 48-year-old Kurt Angle and 45-year-old Big Show (Paul Donald Wight II) signing with one of the biggest and most popular talent agencies in Los Angeles, California.

Previously, it has been rumored that Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is preparing to run for mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee. However, it looks like he is not the only wrestling professional venturing out of the walls of WWE. Deadline has recently reported that Angle and Big Show are the newest signed talents of the Agency for the Performing Arts (APA), which has some big names in its roster, such as Johnny Cash, Tina Turner, The Doors, Rosemary Clooney, and many more.

With their days as full-time wrestlers in the WWE roster already numbered as they age, being associated with the agency could open huge opportunities for both Angle and Big Show, according to SportsKeeda, which is why expanding their horizons by signing with APA does not come as a surprise anymore.

Angle has just recently returned from his 11-year hiatus from WWE and is now the General Manager of WWE's flagship program, "Monday Night Raw." He has gained a number of acting credits for appearing on several TV shows and movies. He has starred in movies like "Pain & Gain," "Warrior," and "Beyond the Mat." His latest guest appearance was on truTV's "Those Who Can't."

On the other hand, Big Show, who is known as the World's Largest Athlete and the only one to hold all four major wrestling championship titles, also has his share of TV guest appearances, which include "Psych" and "Burn Notice." He has also guest-starred in movies like "Vendetta," "Knucklehead," and "The Waterboy."

Advertisement

Both Angle and Big Show are known to be versatile performers, which is why they have a great chance at excelling in mainstream media after their time as wrestling professionals, just like John Cena and The Rock.