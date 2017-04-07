WWE Payback 2017 latest news: Air date of upcoming WWE event released

The air date of Payback 2017 has just been revealed to be at 7 p.m. PDT on April 30. The special event will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The details were revealed by Heavy. It also said that Payback 2017 can be watched on the WWE Network, WWE.com, and the official WWE app. Alternatively, viewers can watch it on pay-per-view through the following cable providers: BrightHouse Networks, Cable One, Optimum (Channel 550 for HD or Channel 551 for SD), Charter, Comcast (Xfinity), Cox Communications, Knology, Mediacom, RCN, Suddenlink, Time Warner Cable, and Verizon FIOS TV (Channel 1000 for SD or Channel 1001 for HD).

In a separate article, Heavy lists the expected matches that will take place in Payback 2017. The first fight is between Kevin Owens and Finn Balor. This pair's bout is said to be a grudge match that follows the events of the Universal Championship, where the latter lost the fight because of an injury. As a result, the latter received the belt instead, largely because of Triple H's intervention.

Another match that may occur in Payback 2017 is between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe. This is yet another grudge match, with the latter attacking the former on behalf of Triple H. The fight injured Samoa Joe to the point where he nearly was unable to join WrestleMania.

The third match could be between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, which was hinted at on Raw. Strowman said that he wants to get Brock Lesnar's attention, and the way that he will do that is by defeating Reigns. He will have his work cut out for him though, as his intended target actually defeated him in their previous match.

The last match could be a tag-team competition between the Hardy Boyz and the team-up of Sheamus and Cesaro. The former won the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, while the latter recently defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Chris Jericho was originally slated to have a match in Payback 2017. However, WWE apparently wrote him out of the script so that he can go on tour with his band.