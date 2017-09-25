WWE news: Hip surgery set for Big Show

Paul Wight, more known as Big Show, is shown in old photo taken in Pakistan in 1999. Wikimedia Commons/Journalist 1st Class Kristin Fitzsimmons

After his Steel Cage match against Braun Strowman, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) talent Paul Wight, more know as Big Show, suffered a right hip injury that will require him to undergo surgery.

Due to the events of Hurricane Irma, the initial schedule was delayed to Sept. 29. The medical procedure will repair the WWE superstar's damaged hip.

In his interview with WWE.com, Big Show stated that he needed to have his hip resurfaced. During his match with Strowman, his right hip suffered a traumatic injury that explained why he left the stage limping and being helped to go to the backstage by three WWE officials. Big Show further stressed his frustration in losing the match. The wrestler said he was in his best shape entire career in the WWE that night.

In the match, "The World's Largest Athlete" performed an elbow drop off the top rope — a high-risk maneuver — landing it successfully on Strowman's chest. However, it was at that point that Big Show heard a snap, although he did not what caused it. Because of this, WWE talent was not able to make a pinfall immediately, prolonging the match.

Later in the bout, Strowman's running powerslam connected, sending Big Show down to the mat, finally feeling the damage on his pelvis.

After his defeat to the younger wrestler, Big Show called Strowman a super-hybrid of him, John Cena and Brock Lesnar, stating Strowman was the "Big Man of Wrestling" of this generation.

The giant athlete will be weighing his options after the medical procedure. "Absolutely not," was The Big Show's answer to WWE.com when he was asked if he was feeling any kind of depression over how this injury will impact his career in the WWE.