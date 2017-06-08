WWE rumors include comeback for CM Punk and Carmella
There are a lot of rumors spreading regarding the recent happenings in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Some of those rumors are the return of CM Punk to the stage and Carmella entering the women's championship picture.
CM Punk left WWE in 2014. However, there are rumors about him returning. The speculations started when WWE posted on their YouTube channel a video featuring CM Punk for the first time after a long period. The wrestling superstar has not been sighted in any of the company's shows since he walked out the night after 2014's Royal Rumble.
For those who do not remember, WWE and CM Punk have been fighting from side to side ever since the fighter left WWE three years ago. Several lawsuits have also been filed between the two parties.
The video that WWE uploaded shows the fight between The Rock vs. CM Punk at the Elimination Chamber in 2013. It was where CM Punk was defeated by The Rock.
Reports have it that the video was uploaded only to mock CM Punk. However, it may be noted that WWE has a habit of uploading videos of wrestling superstars just before they come back to the stage.
Another rumor that is spreading is that Carmella is set to enter WWE's women's championship. As of now, it is very vague as to who will be the next challenger to face Naomi for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. However, there are talks that Carmella is a strong candidate.
First, however, Carmella has to face Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Tamina in the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the chance to become Naomi's next challenger. The said match will be held at the "Money in the Bank" pay-per-view on June 18. It will streamed on the WWE Network starting at 8 p.m. EDT.
