WWE and Ronda Rousey rumors: UFC superstar refuses to comment about possible match with NXT 'The Four Horsewomen'

UFC superstar Ronda Rousey remains mum on her WWE future during an interview at Mae Young Classic Finals. Although she did not say a word about her endeavor, many are looking forward to seeing her back in the ring with her partners for a possible match-up with The Four Horsewomen of NXT.

Rousey returned to WWE program for a cameo appearance during the Mae Young Classic show since her teammate, Shayna Baszler, was featured for the 32-woman tournament. In one of the scenes, Rousey was spotted arguing with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley outside the venue.

Before her rivals left the scene, the UFC icon said, "You name the time, you name the place." Even though that particular segment was filmed some time ago, its first airing attracted plenty of discussions online, with some fans loving Rousey and others hating her acting performance.

A Twitter user commented, "At least Ronda Rousey's laughably bad acting won't be as noticeable in WWE-only one to ruin Ep of 'Drunk History' without saying a word." While her dialogue might not have matched her roles in "The Expendables 3," "Furious 7", or "Entourage," there is no doubt that the sports superstar is a huge wrestling fan.

Meanwhile, the former queen of the Octagon declined to comment on her future in WWE when she was asked during the MYC Finals on Sept. 12. In an interview with Cathy Kelly on the red carpet, she responded to the question about when she will return to the ring.

Rousey said, "Uuh, you know what, tonight's all about Shayna. I'm just here to support Shayna and I don't want to be the kind of person that shows up to support her friend and ends up talking about herself all night. So, it's all about her, man. It's all about her."

Aside from Rousey, Bazsler was also supported by her fellow partners Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Their team is known as The Four Horsewomen in UFC, and many speculated that they would go head to head with The Four Horsewomen of NXT.