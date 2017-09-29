'WWE 2K18' to get 10 more playable characters via DLC

A promotional photo for 2K Sports' "WWE 2K18." Facebook/WWEgames

The upcoming wrestling game, "WWE 2K18" will be getting 10 more playable fighters in the game's downloadable content (DLC).

The game's official Twitter account revealed the 10 additional superstars that will be joining the game via the DLCs. Former Raw Tag Team Champions, the Hardy Boyz, Jeff and Matt Hardy will be arriving, along with Elias Samson, Ruby Riot, Drew McIntyre, Lars Sullivan, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, Beth Phoenix, and Aleister Black.

The base game is already stacked with a lot of notable names from the wrestling world, boasting a whopping over 170 fighters who will compete against each other, delivering hard-hitting action and knockout entertainment.

A total of five DLC packs have been planned for the game so far. The first one is the Accelerator Pack. This pack will let players skip player progression and get all the features early. Players will get access to all unlockable content available at launch. With this pack, players can also decide the overall rankings and attributes of all the playable characters in the game.

The next DLC is the Enduring Icons Pack, which will give players' access to The Hardy Boyz, Phoenix, and The Rock 'n' Roll Express.

The MyPlayer Kick Start Pack will give a boost to the stats of the player's custom character. Players will also get access to all clothing available at launch.

The New Moves Pack will unlock a variety of different in-game moves, like Tie Breaker, Crash Landing, Pumphandle Death Valley Driver, and the Swinging Sleeper Slam.

Finally, the NXT Generation Pack will be bringing in more WWE and NXT wrestlers to the game. Black, McIntyre, Elias, Sullivan, and Riot will be arriving in this pack.

These packs can be obtained by purchasing the "WWE 2K18" Season Pass, which is priced at $29.99 The Accelerator Pack can also be purchased separately for $4.99, the Enduring Icons, MyPlayer Kick Start, and NXT Generation Packs will be sold for $9.99 each, while the New Moves Pack will cost $3.99.

"WWE 2K18" will be released on Oct. 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.