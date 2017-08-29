'WWE 2K18' roster revealed; Seth Rollins this year's cover Superstar

Seth Rollins as the cover Superstar of WWE 2K18 2K Games, Inc.

Everyone eagerly waits for Oct. 17, which is the scheduled worldwide release date of "WWE2K18." But to keep fans on their feet, developer 2K Games released the official roster for the game.

This year's cover Superstar is Seth Rollins, as officially announced on ESPN's "SportsCenter." When he was told about the cover, The Kingslayer said he was honored.

In addition, he also said in the press release, "Following the footsteps of other WWE 2K cover Superstars—Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar — I now carry the torch and proudly represent a new generation of WWE Superstars."

The official tagline of WWE 2K18 is "Be Like No One." This was aptly represented in the game's trailer where Rollins destroyed famous wrestlers' memorabilia, such as The Undertaker's urn and Triple H's skull mask.

Joining Rollins are other famous wrestling talents such as Dean Ambrose, Lita, The Undertaker, Big Show, Kane, Bret Hart, Nikki Bella, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, Andre the Giant, and more.

The complete roster was announced in the official website of WWE. Kurt Angle is also included as the pre-order bonus, which he announced on his Twitter account, @RealKurtAngle, last June.

"WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition" is a special version of 2K18 and is a tribute to the legendary wrestler, John Cena. This special edition of the upcoming 2K game also includes other famous legends, such as Batista and Rob Van Dam.

As of late, the game is not yet rated by the ESRB or the Entertainment Software Rating Board. Hopefully, everything is ready to go by the time of their October release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch by this year's fall.