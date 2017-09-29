'WWE 2K18' release date news:2K Sports details year-long DLC plans, Season Pass

A promotional photo for 2K Sports' "WWE 2K18." Facebook/WWEgames

As "WWE 2K18's" release date draws nearer, 2K Sports continues dropping more interesting information. This time, they detailed their yearlong downloadable content (DLC) plans and Season Pass expansion for the upcoming professional wrestling video game.

Five themed DLC packs – each designed to boost the game's roster, the in-game move sets, and playable character attributes – are scheduled to arrive throughout late 2017 until early 2018 for "WWE 2K18."

First up, the "Accelerator" pack (available for $4.99) gives players access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game's VC Purchasable section. It also enables players to decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for every playable characters throughout the life of the product.

The second one is called the "Enduring Icons Pack." For only $9.99, players can take control of fan-favorite WWE Superstars: Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy; and WWE Hall of Famers: The Rock 'n' Roll Express and Beth Phoenix.

The third DLC pack, dubbed "MyPlayer Kick Start," gives players access to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes made available at launch as part of the game's MyCareer mode. It will be available for $9.99.

On top of that, players can also purchase the "New Moves Pack" for only $3.99. This DLC explores a wide variety of new in-game moves, including the Pumphandle Death Valley Driver, the Crash Landing, the Swinging Sleeper Slam, and the Tye-Breaker.

Lastly, the "NXT Generation Pack" allow players to take control of WWE and NXT Superstars – Drew McIntyre, Lars Sullivan, Aleister Black, Elias and Ruby Riot. It will be available for $9.99.

As if that were not promising enough, 2K Sports is also offering a Season Pass for "WWE 2K18." For only $30, players can have access to all the game's DLC packs.

"WWE 2K18" will be released on Oct. 17 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms.