'WWE 2K18' release date news: 46 playable characters confirmed for wrestling game

The official cover for the video game "WWE 2K18." Facebook/WWEgames

Juggernaut developer 2K Games has released screenshots of the new playable wrestlers for "WWE 2K18."The update makes it the biggest roster that the wrestling game has ever had, providing players with multiple options to rumble with.

As of now, the current count of wrestlers in the game's roster is at 46. This is indeed a sizeable number, and 2K released some screenshots of the confirmed wrestlers that players will get to use on the date of release. The roster will be featuring some of the wrestlers from the past, as well as the present.

Some of the wrestlers that were confirmed for release are Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle, John Cena, Batista, Rob Van Dam, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, Kalisto, Sheamus, Mark Henry, Bam Bam Bigelow, Bret Hart, Dusty Rhodes, Undertaker, Big Show, Andre the Giant, Kane, and Goldust.

The list was revealed on Aug. 17, and it is not yet entirely certain just how many more are planning to be added to the already extensive roster. However, it is likely that 2K is only warming up, and players can expect to see a myriad of new and old wrestlers to be added in the future once the game has been released.

From the looks of it, "WWE 2K18" will not be sparing fans from general content. Those who will be purchasing the John Cena Collectors Edition, for example, will be receiving one of the most bonus physical and digital content that any video game has ever offered. The developers, in collaboration with the World Wrestling Entertainment, have created a truly ambitious iteration for this year's release, and with the promise of more wrestlers to come, there will be plenty of content to go around.

Those who pre-ordered their copies of the game will have exclusive early access on Oct. 13, a few days ahead of everybody else.

"WWE 2K18" will be available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 17, while Nintendo Switch users will have to wait a little bit longer for the fall release.