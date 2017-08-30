'WWE 2k18' release date, gameplay news, rumors: Latest screenshots feature Brock Lesnar, Batista; 'Universe,' 'Career' mode will be more exciting

A screenshot of Batista in the upcoming 2K sports game "WWE 2k18" Facebook/WWEGames

Wrestling fans have something to look forward to in the next few months with the release of latest 2K Sports game "WWE 2k18." More wrestling superstars are expected to join the ever-growing roster of the game series. The graphics upgrade and gameplay improvements also add up to the excitement leading to the game's release this October.

2K Sports recently released the screenshots and teaser videos for "WWE 2k18," confirming the names of wrestling superstars who will appear in the game. Some of the most notable "WWE" stars seen in the screenshots are Brock Lesnar and Batista (Dave Bautista). Also included in a screenshot featuring Lesnar is his known advocate, Paul Heyman, standing beside him.

The latest teaser videos released for "WWE 2k18" highlights Ember Moon and Bobby Roode. The Ember Moon entrance video particularly gained positive reception due to its highly-detailed audio and visual representation which was based on their NXT fight at the Full Sail Arena.

Aside from the biggest roster of wrestling superstars, fans can also expect a more exciting gameplay in "WWE 2k18." According to USGamer, the upcoming wrestling video game will capture the exact feel of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT through the improved Universe mode. Players will go through a series of matches, leading to the championship round. Their custom characters will also experience the usual drama in a WWE show with the surprise appearance of wrestling superstars and underdog rounds.

In terms of gameplay, the "My Career" mode in "WWE 2k18" will take a more serious and story-driven approach. From here, players can train their custom wrestlers to learn to basics of the sport. Once they have mastered the skills, they can begin their journey in the WWE world like an actual wrestling superstar. This mode will also serve as the "Glory" mode, an end stage for players that have worked on their wrestler's career for a long time.

There will also be improvements in the "Create-a-Wrestler" mode, as well as a new free camera view for video creation and enhanced editing. More details on the gameplay and pre-ordering information will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"WWE 2k18" will be released on Oct. 17 for XBox One and PlayStation 4 console.