'WWE 2K18' release date, gameplay news: DLC to bring largest roster in franchise history?

As anticipation grows for the release of "WWE 2K18," players are now looking forward to the upcoming game's downloadable content (DLC).

While the additional in-game content has yet to be announced, reports suggest that "WWE 2K18" fans could be in for a treat. It is speculated that hundreds of wrestlers could be added through post-release updates.

The speculation started after a newly released blog post from 2K Sports teased that "WWE 2K18" will have the largest roster in WWE gaming history, which includes the WWE Hall of Famer and Raw general manager, Kurt Angle.

2K also revealed that "WWE 2K18" will have an expanded MyCareer mode with online functionality. The said feature will allow players to connect with other WWE Superstars and help shape the story.

"We're always trying to do more," developer Visual Concepts' executive producer, Mark Little, told Game Spot. "But really, there's pros and cons of working on a 3-5 year game as opposed to an annual release. You have more time to try new things and experiment, find your niche and find the play you like, but you're really in this bubble, and you're not able to get the outside feedback you want. On the annual releases we're on, there's a constant reality check with the game."

Advertisement

To recall, developers Yuke's and Visual Concepts released three additional in-game content to its predecessor, "WWE 2K17", giving gamers new features and playable characters. The massive roster included Bad News Barrett, John Cena, Adam Rose, Daniel Bryan, General Adnan, Kama Mustafa, Cactus Jack, Mikey Whipwreck, Lord Steven Real, Heath Slater, Sting, Enzo Amore, and Fandango.

Aside from the massive roster, the "WWE 2K17" DLCs included the Accelerator, which allowed players to unlock each character and item without completing the associated tasks.

"WWE 2K18" is set to be released on Oct. 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.