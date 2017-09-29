'WWE 2K18' PC release date news: No deluxe edition pre-order, system requirements speculated

Promotional photo for "WWE 2K18." Twitter/WWEgames

PC wrestling fans are not being left out of the royal rumble, as "World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) 2K18" gets its PC release date.

For the first time in the history of WWE games, the PC version of "WWE 2K18" is getting the same release date as the console versions. However, PC Gamer confirms that console players may still get a headstart compared to the PC gamers, as the former will be getting the early access bonus that comes with pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition for the pro wrestling game. The same version is not available for pre-order to PC users.

Players who avail of the Deluxe Edition will see John Cena, or at least his Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) One Night Stand (2006) and Wrestlemania 26 (2010) versions, as well as Cena's rivals like Batista and Rob Van Dam. Regardless of which edition players pre-order, they will receive two playable Kurt Angle versions, namely WWE "American Hero," and ECW "Wrestling Machine."

In order to see their favorite wrestlers in full glory, PC players will need a specific threshold of computer hardware.

The official website of "WWE 2K18" has no official system requirements posting yet, but they provided an overview of what it may entail. To play "WWE 2K18," the Windows 10 operating system (OS) was suggested by the website, though it was not confirmed yet whether the game will support the OS. The wesbite also recommended an Intel Core i7 processor for optimal player experience since an i5 might not cut it. It did not suggest an Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) equivalent, however.

The pro-wrestling game will also need 8 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory, according to the website. As for the graphics processing unit (GPU), they recommend an AMD Radeon, though the exact model is still unspecified. Nvidia was not mentioned among the suggestions of the official website, but that does not mean it will not be supported by the game.

"WWE 2K18" is set to be released on Oct. 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.