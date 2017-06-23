'WWE 2K18' news update: Seth Rollins poses as game's new face

"WWE 2K18" had fans worried when the game's publisher 2K Sports was absent at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. The anxiety was then further heightened when the cover reveal was a little delayed. However, when its preview was released with Seth Rollins as the featured athlete, all complaints died down.

Forbes reported that Rollins, also nicknamed "The Architect," made his official announcement last Monday morning at the ESPN Sports Center.

The wrestler then took to social media to thank 2K and ESPN. On his personal Twitter account, Rollins posted a photo of himself on the red carpet holding a copy of the game.

"Huge honor to be on the cover of this year's game. Be like no one," he wrote, citing his tagline which became a viral hashtag just recently. #BeLikeNoOne is now making rounds on Twitter as it is being used by fans around the world.

Not everyone, though, is happy with Rollins being on the cover. In Monday night's episode of "WWE RAW," the athlete went up close and personal as he talked to the audience and viewers about what the cover meant to him. He likened it to joining his childhood superheroes who were also featured in video game covers.

Advertisement

Rollins also explained his "Be Like No One" tagline. He said that people should not be defined by his mistakes. The wrestler also pointed out that an individual is responsible for his own future. He was about to make a promise when he was cut by Bray Wyatt appearing on the big screen.

Wyatt debated that Rollins was contradicting himself by talking about personal growth when he was working under WWE's corporate banner. He tried to create the impression that Rollins was simply doing what people want for material gain.

Out of spite, Rollins challenged Wyatt. He called Wyatt a coward despite the other wrestler's claim that he is an impenetrable god. Wyatt responded with a warning that Rollins will be punished and that it was time to make a sacrifice.

Wyatt then appeared in the ring but Rollins was quick to attack him from the top rope. Wyatt collapsed and was left licking his wounds.

The release date of "WWE 2K18" was also announced shortly after Rollins made his statement. The game will be available on the racks this Oct. 17 but is now available for pre-order. It comes in three different versions, Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Edition.