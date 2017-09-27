'WWE 2K18' news: Releases PC version on same date as consoles

A promotional photo for 2K Sports' "WWE 2K18." Facebook/WWEgames

Game publisher 2K Sports has announced that the highly anticipated game "WWE 2K18" will be released for PC on October 17, the same date that the game will be launched for gaming consoles. This will be the first time that a "WWE 2K" title will have a simultaneous launch for consoles and PC.

In the past, the Windows version of "WWE 2K" games were always released after their console versions. The last installment in the game franchise, "WWE 2K17" was released in February, which was four months after the console version was released.

The game will be available through Steam and PC gamers will have a choice between purchasing the standard or deluxe versions of the game. Those who will pre-order the title will get two versions of Kurt Angle once the game has been launched. However, they will not be getting an early release, which is available only to those who pre-ordered the console version.

"WWE 2K18" is the most promising of the game series so far. The new title will employ many upgrades to the game's graphics, as well as a more refined Universe and Campaign modes that are set to give players a very realistic interpretation of the professional wrestling world.

The delay in the release of PC games compared to their console counterparts is something that has been a trend for many games, to the annoyance of PC gamers. Fortunately, "WWE 2K18" will be breaking this trend this year.

To the surprise of many, the game is also being released to Nintendo Switch. This version's release is still unconfirmed.

Hopefully, the wrestling title will set a new trend among game developers and publishers, and the simultaneous release across all platforms will become a norm in the gaming industry.

"WWE 2K18" will be released on Oct. 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.