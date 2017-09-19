'WWE 2K18' news: First major gameplay trailer shows hard-hitting fight sequences

A promotional photo for 2K Sports' "WWE 2K18." Facebook/WWEgames

Game publisher 2K upped the excitement surrounding its upcoming WWE title, as it released the first major gameplay trailer for "WWE 2K18." The trailer showed a lot of hard-hitting action clips that feature some of the most famous names in wrestling.

The trailer was posted by IGN's YouTube account and includes shots of notable personalities like The Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H.

Clocking in at two minutes, the trailer had ample amount of time to showcase a lot of content from the game. There are a number of different entrances featured, including those of Nikki Bella and Sheamus.

Another notable entrance is that of The Undertaker, who enters with darkness, smoke, and fire in the background. It is a very cinematic scene and features arguably the best-looking Undertaker in a WWE video game.

The preview also showed many off-ring sequences, like fights that break out in the backstage or the parking lot. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns were seen exchanging punches near an ambulance, which is a reference to the ambulance match that the two took part in.

The backstage areas will be a big part of the new title's gameplay. It will also include enhanced interaction between the players and the different environments. Players are shown as being able to stand on top of vehicles and perform fighting moves there. AJ Styles is seen performing his signature Styles Clash on Baron Corbin while the two are on top of a limousine, causing car alarms to go off.

"WWE 2K18" is set to have a worldwide release on Oct. 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As the release date inch closer, it is safe to bet that 2K will be releasing more previews to whet the appetite of WWE fans all over the world.